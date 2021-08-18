POETRY CORNER: African Nights and London Blitz: Knitted Together

“African nights can be very cold”,

My friend explained to me.

“So we want to send out something warm

For each needy family”.

“So, please, buy wool, get knitting.

Make six-inch squares. You know

When they get sewn together

A warm blanket soon will grow”.

T’was in the war I last did this

For bombed-out victims plight

Who had lost everything they owned

And needed warmth at night

So for folks at home I knitted then

As many children did.

Now my old fingers still can work

Same as when I was a kid.

It’s good to be still useful.

It makes my hands work too

And the cost of wool’s a bargain

When it gives me this to do.

Jim Horsnell

