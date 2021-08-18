Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: African Nights and London Blitz: Knitted Together

by Phil Creighton0
knitting squares
Picture: Rupert Kittinger-Sereinig from Pixabay

“African nights can be very cold”,
My friend explained to me.
“So we want to send out something warm
For each needy family”.

“So, please, buy wool, get knitting.
Make six-inch squares. You know
When they get sewn together
A warm blanket soon will grow”.

T’was in the war I last did this
For bombed-out victims plight
Who had lost everything they owned
And needed warmth at night

So for folks at home I knitted then
As many children did.
Now my old fingers still can work
Same as when I was a kid.

It’s good to be still useful.
It makes my hands work too
And the cost of wool’s a bargain
When it gives me this to do.

Jim Horsnell

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

IN THE COMMUNITY: Chrispen joins All Saints Church

Phil Creighton

Wokingham pub’s bank holiday of music and fun – helped by Kara Van Park – helps support Forbury Three

Phil Creighton

Callous thieves take Shinfield’s Christmas decorations

Charlotte King
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.