POETRY CORNER: African Nights and London Blitz: Knitted Together

“African nights can be very cold”,
My friend explained to me.
“So we want to send out something warm
For each needy family”.
“So, please, buy wool, get knitting.
Make six-inch squares. You know
When they get sewn together
A warm blanket soon will grow”.
T’was in the war I last did this
For bombed-out victims plight
Who had lost everything they owned
And needed warmth at night
So for folks at home I knitted then
As many children did.
Now my old fingers still can work
Same as when I was a kid.
It’s good to be still useful.
It makes my hands work too
And the cost of wool’s a bargain
When it gives me this to do.
Jim Horsnell
We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today