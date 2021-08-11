POETRY CORNER: Behind her smile

To follow my dreams

I left my home,

Unsettled my heart,

And settled abroad.

Dreams fulfilled,

heart still seethes

to feel the warmth

of land of birth.

Not all my emotions

have words in English.

No childhood fable

my children share.

Under lazy raindrops,

miss monsoon songs.

Among Michelin stars

wish roadside chaat.

Waiting patiently,

Praying fervently,

for opening of borders,

Grant of freedom

to fill my heart

with mother’s hugs,

and shine my soul

with Eastern light.

This time when

I visit homeland,

Pious worship

will heal the scars,

A flood of tears

will soak that soil-

the sacred soil

that gave me life.

Suruchu Arora

