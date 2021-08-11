POETRY CORNER: Behind her smile

To follow my dreams
I left my home,
Unsettled my heart,
And settled abroad.
Dreams fulfilled,
heart still seethes
to feel the warmth
of land of birth.
Not all my emotions
have words in English.
No childhood fable
my children share.
Under lazy raindrops,
miss monsoon songs.
Among Michelin stars
wish roadside chaat.
Waiting patiently,
Praying fervently,
for opening of borders,
Grant of freedom
to fill my heart
with mother’s hugs,
and shine my soul
with Eastern light.
This time when
I visit homeland,
Pious worship
will heal the scars,
A flood of tears
will soak that soil-
the sacred soil
that gave me life.
Suruchu Arora
