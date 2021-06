I’m someone who likes reading

From Kindle or from books

To get lost in a good story

One that, you know, really “hooks”.

One that grips me from the opening

So I cannot put it down.

If someone interrupts me

They get my darkest frown.

Some authors become special

Their books for me are good

I watch out for their next one

For, like a meal, they give me food

For thought and inspiration

Make me ask, “Could I write one?”

But I think I’ll stick to poems

Finding words that rhyme is fun.

Jim Horsnell

