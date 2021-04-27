Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Bumble Bee

by Guest contributor0
Bumble bee
Bumble bee Picture: Michael Siebert from Pixabay

You go about your business on your own,
seeking out the colourful and sweet.
We hear your deep and vacillating drone,
bending petals back as you complete
your heavy-footed lurch between the leaves.
You stop and look like you are out of puff.
The dark fur of your giant body heaves.
You aren’t exact or delicate enough.
In fact, there is a word for what you do,
which isn’t kind: you blunder, you’re inept.
You’ve heard all this before: it isn’t new.
But this is what we want you to accept.
Be your best self. Don’t pander, fake or bluff
You are on my bee-team. And you are enough.

Fred Sardo

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

Related posts

Wokingham Festival launches virtual event to make up for Covid cancellation

Charlotte King

St Crispin’s take 16 prizes in national challenge

Gemma Davidson

PETS & VETS: Be alert to the danger that blue green algae poses to dogs this summer

Staff Writer
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.