POETRY CORNER: Bumble Bee

You go about your business on your own,

seeking out the colourful and sweet.

We hear your deep and vacillating drone,

bending petals back as you complete

your heavy-footed lurch between the leaves.

You stop and look like you are out of puff.

The dark fur of your giant body heaves.

You aren’t exact or delicate enough.

In fact, there is a word for what you do,

which isn’t kind: you blunder, you’re inept.

You’ve heard all this before: it isn’t new.

But this is what we want you to accept.

Be your best self. Don’t pander, fake or bluff

You are on my bee-team. And you are enough.

Fred Sardo

