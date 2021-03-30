POETRY CORNER: Crowthorne’s Colourful Easter Trail

Our Planet’s a treasure chest – jewelled with light.

Stars of the evening. Songbirds in flight.

Colours to dazzle

And blossoms to glow;

Mornings so FIERY you gasp at the show…

RED is a letter-box, homely yet bright,

Sending your love with the cards that you write.

A TAWNY fox creeps

Where her cubs like to hide,

While cars wait for AMBER – Get ready to ride!

A Sunflower turns to the sparkling beams,

Bees hunt for YELLOW. A butterfly gleams…

GREEN finches fly over

Forests and lawns,

Where grasses grow high – and a small lizard yawns.

Forget-me-nots gather like rivers of BLUE,

While harebells and pansies are smiling at you!

The Peacock is proud of

His shimmering tail…

His PURPLES, his LAVENDERS. How can he fail ?

But look ! On the path – there’s a SILVERY trail,

A gift from a silent and secretive snail!

And last, come the SPECKLED –

As freckled as fishes,

Who gaze at the Moon when you whisper your wishes.

For even the Darkness can warmly enfold YOU

In your Dreamworld where straw turns to GOLD.

So gather each glory

Each spangled surprise,

And remember your RAINBOWS

With HOPE in your eyes.

Clare Bevan

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today