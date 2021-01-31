POETRY CORNER: Disability by Emma Major

I wrote this poem after Lord Sumption’s appalling comments on The Big Questions about how some lives are worth more than others and reading similar stuff online.

Disability

It is not a dirty word

Where is the progress?

Equality fail

Are you learning your lessons:

Inclusivity

New resolution:

Value our contribution

Gaining our wisdom

Rewrite tragedy

Look beyond human robots

Unmuzzled voices

No longer dormant

Joining together with power

Listen to our words

You’ve been on thin ice

Cracks becoming crevices

Inevitably

You dance to OUR beat

The sky must be the limit

Disturbing the world

We are NOT helpless

Society disables

Let us grab our lives

NOT dispensable

Disabled with loads to give

Do not write us off

We’ve nothing to lose

Hope becomes social action

We’re silent no more

We love receiving your poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk