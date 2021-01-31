Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Disability by Emma Major

Disabled
I wrote this poem after Lord Sumption’s appalling comments on The Big Questions about how some lives are worth more than others and reading similar stuff online.

Disability
It is not a dirty word
Where is the progress?

Equality fail
Are you learning your lessons:
Inclusivity

New resolution:
Value our contribution
Gaining our wisdom

Rewrite tragedy
Look beyond human robots
Unmuzzled voices

No longer dormant
Joining together with power
Listen to our words

You’ve been on thin ice
Cracks becoming crevices
Inevitably

You dance to OUR beat
The sky must be the limit
Disturbing the world

We are NOT helpless
Society disables
Let us grab our lives

NOT dispensable
Disabled with loads to give
Do not write us off

We’ve nothing to lose
Hope becomes social action
We’re silent no more

