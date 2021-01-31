POETRY CORNER: Disability by Emma Major

I wrote this poem after Lord Sumption’s appalling comments on The Big Questions about how some lives are worth more than others and reading similar stuff online.
Disability
It is not a dirty word
Where is the progress?
Equality fail
Are you learning your lessons:
Inclusivity
New resolution:
Value our contribution
Gaining our wisdom
Rewrite tragedy
Look beyond human robots
Unmuzzled voices
No longer dormant
Joining together with power
Listen to our words
You’ve been on thin ice
Cracks becoming crevices
Inevitably
You dance to OUR beat
The sky must be the limit
Disturbing the world
We are NOT helpless
Society disables
Let us grab our lives
NOT dispensable
Disabled with loads to give
Do not write us off
We’ve nothing to lose
Hope becomes social action
We’re silent no more
