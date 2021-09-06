POETRY CORNER: Early morning swim

One of those days where
the sea melts into the sky
seamlessly, languidly
a tranquil azure mist
of palest watery blues.
The beach is quiet
almost deserted.
Just a few swimmers,
the scamper and bark
of a small dog.
The still of the morning
lulled by quiet movement
of whispering waves
and early morning shimmers.
The gasp of a chill
caressed by the kiss
of warmth
on bare flesh
with the promise of
the day.
Tina Cathleen MacNaughton, from her book, On the Shoulders of Lions (The Choir Press, July 2021)