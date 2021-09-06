POETRY CORNER: Early morning swim

One of those days where

the sea melts into the sky

seamlessly, languidly

a tranquil azure mist

of palest watery blues.

The beach is quiet

almost deserted.

Just a few swimmers,

the scamper and bark

of a small dog.

The still of the morning

lulled by quiet movement

of whispering waves

and early morning shimmers.

The gasp of a chill

caressed by the kiss

of warmth

on bare flesh

with the promise of

the day.

Tina Cathleen MacNaughton, from her book, On the Shoulders of Lions (The Choir Press, July 2021)

