One circle’s fiery red,

As friendly as a flame.

One circle’s summer green,

As joyful as a game.

One circle’s glossy black,

As magical as fame.

One circle’s desert bright,

As yellow as the sands.

One circle’s blue as seas

That link our far-off lands.

And one flag brings ALL of us

Together

Holding hands.

Clare Bevan

