POETRY CORNER: Food Deliveries

The Waitrose man has called again

With bags of food for us

He drives up in a special van

And delivers with no fuss.

We’ve placed the order days before

In a “slot” we booked On Line

Pressed all the right key board numbers

And the order went through fine.

Our list now at the store is lodged

For the staff there to peruse

Then to collect together the items for our use.

Next these get bagged and put in trays

And stacked in order of delivery days.

And now delivery day has come

Our driver’s work has to be done.

He loads our order on his van

And drives here quickly as he can.

He knocks our door at the expected time.

All is delivered. All is fine.

Jim Horsnell

We love receiving your poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today