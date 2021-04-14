POETRY CORNER: Food Deliveries

The Waitrose man has called again
With bags of food for us
He drives up in a special van
And delivers with no fuss.
We’ve placed the order days before
In a “slot” we booked On Line
Pressed all the right key board numbers
And the order went through fine.
Our list now at the store is lodged
For the staff there to peruse
Then to collect together the items for our use.
Next these get bagged and put in trays
And stacked in order of delivery days.
And now delivery day has come
Our driver’s work has to be done.
He loads our order on his van
And drives here quickly as he can.
He knocks our door at the expected time.
All is delivered. All is fine.
Jim Horsnell