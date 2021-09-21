POETRY CORNER: Harvest

The fields were ready for harvest,
The countryside sunny and bright
When the morning silence was shattered
As a huge machine came in sight.
It was a combine harvester.
Soon it was working hard.
Cutting, threshing, baling.
Clearing each field yard by yard.
This was a very different scene
To what the Bible tells
When all this work was done by hand.
Then a group would work together
Which was called ,”A Reaper Band “.
Efficient as we are today
No stalk is left behind.
In days of old this was not done;
To leave some was thought kind.
The poor folk would rely on this
For they gleaned what reapers left
This then became their harvest
So they did not go bereft.
The harvest message stays quite clear:
Our bounty we must share
With those who also have a need.
There is no place in Christian life
For any thought of greed.
So, from a look at days long gone
To as we see life now
We know as harvest is complete
It’s back again to plough!!
Jim Horsnell
We love receiving readers’ poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today