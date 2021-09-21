Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Harvest

by Guest contributor0
harvest time readers poetry
Harvest time Picture: lumix2004 from Pixabay

The fields were ready for harvest,

The countryside sunny and bright

When the morning silence was shattered

As a huge machine came in sight.

It was a combine harvester.

Soon it was working hard.

Cutting, threshing, baling.

Clearing each field yard by yard.

This was a very different scene

To what the Bible tells

When all this work was done by hand.

Then a group would work together

Which was called ,”A Reaper Band “.

Efficient as we are today

No stalk is left behind.

In days of old this was not done;

To leave some was thought kind.

The poor folk would rely on this

For they gleaned what reapers left

This then became their harvest

So they did not go bereft.

The harvest message stays quite clear:

Our bounty we must share

With those who also have a need.

There is no place in Christian life

For any thought of greed.

So, from a look at days long gone

To as we see life now

We know as harvest is complete

It’s back again to plough!!

Jim Horsnell

We love receiving readers’ poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

