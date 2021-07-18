Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Henley Arts Trail

by Guest contributor0
Henley Arts Trail
Henley Arts Trail: Lucy Keeble with her artwork Picture: Steve Smyth

Last weekend forty Venues
Took part in the Henley Arts Trail.
A number of these were in Twyford,
Showing exquisite works for sale;
Paintings, pottery and jewellery
Were among the things on offer,
Botanical paintings too
That were painted by this rhyme’s author.
If you think you might have missed the boat
There is no need to panic,
The Trail runs again this coming weekend
In a completion of this classic.
So check out the website; find some facts
And decide where you’d like to visit,
henleyartstrail.com is the site to find,
And you sure don’t want to miss it!!
 Lorna Minton

Today is the final day of this year’s Henley Arts Trail. For more on the annual event, click here

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

open

