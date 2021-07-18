POETRY CORNER: Henley Arts Trail

Last weekend forty Venues

Took part in the Henley Arts Trail.

A number of these were in Twyford,

Showing exquisite works for sale;

Paintings, pottery and jewellery

Were among the things on offer,

Botanical paintings too

That were painted by this rhyme’s author.

If you think you might have missed the boat

There is no need to panic,

The Trail runs again this coming weekend

In a completion of this classic.

So check out the website; find some facts

And decide where you’d like to visit,

henleyartstrail.com is the site to find,

And you sure don’t want to miss it!!

Lorna Minton

Today is the final day of this year’s Henley Arts Trail. For more on the annual event, click here

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today