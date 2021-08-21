POETRY CORNER: If You Go Down To Didcot

If you’ve never been to Didcot

It’s a good time now to go

As they’re celebrating 60 years

With plenty put on show.

It’s where a train museum

Has a well-established place

Working hard on railway relics

Not to be lost without a trace.

It’s principally “Great Western”

Locos, coaches, wagons and such like

With other kinds of working gear

Restored for our delight

It started with one engine

Which schoolboys saved from scrap;

They raised money from supporters

Deal completed: no mishap.

From this very small beginning

Like an acorn it has grown

To this large well-founded Centre

Filled with artefacts now owned.

It’s now a big attraction

Whatever age you are.

So, I hope that you can get there:

Use the train, (or go by car).

Jim Horsnell

