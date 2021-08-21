POETRY CORNER: If You Go Down To Didcot

If you’ve never been to Didcot
It’s a good time now to go
As they’re celebrating 60 years
With plenty put on show.
It’s where a train museum
Has a well-established place
Working hard on railway relics
Not to be lost without a trace.
It’s principally “Great Western”
Locos, coaches, wagons and such like
With other kinds of working gear
Restored for our delight
It started with one engine
Which schoolboys saved from scrap;
They raised money from supporters
Deal completed: no mishap.
From this very small beginning
Like an acorn it has grown
To this large well-founded Centre
Filled with artefacts now owned.
It’s now a big attraction
Whatever age you are.
So, I hope that you can get there:
Use the train, (or go by car).
Jim Horsnell