POETRY CORNER: If You Go Down To Didcot

by Guest contributor0
Didcot
Didcot Picture: Haydn Blackey / flickr

If you’ve never been to Didcot
It’s a good time now to go
As they’re celebrating 60 years
With plenty put on show.

It’s where a train museum
Has a well-established place
Working hard on railway relics
Not to be lost without a trace.

It’s principally “Great Western”
Locos,  coaches, wagons and such like
With other kinds of working gear
Restored for our delight

It started with one engine
Which schoolboys saved from scrap;
They raised money from supporters
Deal completed:  no mishap.

From this very small beginning
Like an acorn it has grown
To this large well-founded Centre
Filled with artefacts now owned.

It’s now a big attraction
Whatever age you are.
So, I hope that you can get there:
Use the train, (or go by car).

Jim Horsnell

