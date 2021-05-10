POETRY CORNER: Just Like Hope

He squeezed love into me.

We sat in silence as the tears fell.

No words were needed.

The rhythm of the day slowed down.

I sit with my cold tea, my pen and my joggers.

I sit in silence with the sounds in my head,

and the ticking watch of time on my wrist.

I feel strangely at ease in silence.

A sense of freedom.

I can let go of all I can’t control.

Sadness and horror.

Silence and loneliness.

Change and resilience.

Air and breath.

Space and connection.

Questions.

So many questions,

But there doesn’t need to be an answer.

The tree outside bends in the breeze,

Arches towards the whisper of an answer.

Does the wind carry it?

Does the shape of the leaves hold secrets that I haven’t dreamt of yet?

I can feel.

I can write.

I can wish.

I can hope.

My life is far from over

The dismissive wave of regret

doesn’t define as magic

The music of magic.

The music of magical silence.

A hum of hope.

A symphony of stars

All wrapped up for us to enjoy together.

A fresh cup of tea.

The steam catches the air

Weaves a magical silent note across the room.

Wistful. Hopeful. Invisible yet always there.

Just like hope. Just like hope.

Sarah Sylvester

We love receiving your poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today