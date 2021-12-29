Poetry Corner: Off-Stage

By Tayyibah Latif
Race names, war games
This cannot be tamed!
Gold shimmering hair,
Shying behind the glare,
Must you stare?
Crawling in the face of humility,
A swipe of her hand
Across the victim’s gaze,
Misses by an inch,
Does she flinch?
Multi-rainbows curving over,
Infront of your face,
Does it matter?
If mahogany-raven-dove are shown
Your reactions are different.
Down an alley,
A transparent veil flutters,
Trembles as the last breath emerges,
From the lips of an innocent soul.
Slash marks lay uncovered,
A map in another language,
A door to another world,
A hole in your heart.
Unable to wash the grief and sorrow;
Pools of blood and lost-
Unspoken words;
Are in the end,
Flushed into the mud!