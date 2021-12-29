Wokingham.Today

Poetry Corner: Off-Stage

by Staff Writer0
Picture: Rob Laughter on Unsplash
Picture: Rob Laughter on Unsplash

By Tayyibah Latif

Race names, war games

This cannot be tamed!

Gold shimmering hair,

Shying behind the glare,

Must you stare?

Crawling in the face of humility,

A swipe of her hand

Across the victim’s gaze,

Misses by an inch,

Does she flinch?

Multi-rainbows curving over,

Infront of your face,

Does it matter?

If mahogany-raven-dove are shown

Your reactions are different.

Down an alley,

A transparent veil flutters,

Trembles as the last breath emerges,

From the lips of an innocent soul.

Slash marks lay uncovered,

A map in another language,

A door to another world,

A hole in your heart.

Unable to wash the grief and sorrow;

Pools of blood and lost-

Unspoken words;

Are in the end,

Flushed into the mud!

