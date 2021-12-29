Poetry Corner: Off-Stage

By Tayyibah Latif

Race names, war games

This cannot be tamed!

Gold shimmering hair,

Shying behind the glare,

Must you stare?

Crawling in the face of humility,

A swipe of her hand

Across the victim’s gaze,

Misses by an inch,

Does she flinch?

Multi-rainbows curving over,

Infront of your face,

Does it matter?

If mahogany-raven-dove are shown

Your reactions are different.

Down an alley,

A transparent veil flutters,

Trembles as the last breath emerges,

From the lips of an innocent soul.

Slash marks lay uncovered,

A map in another language,

A door to another world,

A hole in your heart.

Unable to wash the grief and sorrow;

Pools of blood and lost-

Unspoken words;

Are in the end,

Flushed into the mud!