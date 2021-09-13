Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Our Wedding Anniversary

by Guest contributor0
wedding day
Picture: TastyCinnamonnBay from Pixabay

T’was a hot and sunny September day
When my bride came up the aisle.
Our Ealing church was crowded.
All faces had a smile.

This day was many years ago,
Sixty five to be exact.
Happy years together.
Our marriage still intact.

We’ve had our share of ups and downs
The way most lives have been
And countless blessings we’ve enjoyed
Through many a changing scene.

Two daughters kept us busy
And our family since has grown
With a granddaughter who
We’re pleased to say
Has three children of her own.

What makes a happy marriage?
A question you may pose.
Each couple has their answer.
We took our time before we chose.

Jim Horsnell

We love receiving readers’ poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

