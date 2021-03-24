POETRY CORNER: Pandemic Monotony

Will there ever be an end to this lockdown situation?

It just goes on for ever, much to everyone’s consternation.

We’re meant to take a walk each day but otherwise stay indoors,

This builds a life of monotony as we hide behind closed doors.

We’re missing sociability and dining out with folk,

Plus the lack of conversation is certainly not a joke.

Concert halls and theatres are denied to one and all,

With actors and musicians feeling pinned against a wall.

So how should we respond to this in a mature and grown up way?

By focusing on the positives: keeping negatives at bay.

We have a home to live in and food on shelf and fridge:

Spring flowers are blooming everywhere which sort of forms a bridge

Between the tedium of winter, and the welcome signs of Spring,

And this should make us hopeful and even inclined to sing!

The virus is reducing thanks to discipline by all,

Which means it wont be long before we all can have a ball.

To add to this improvement, vaccines are rolling out,

With millions of jabs administered, of that there is no doubt.

We lead the world in this and are certainly very thankful,

Ready to help the rest of the world, as so many there are sorrowful.

Until these vaccines go worldwide, we’ll never be free of virus,

We really must not hoard the stuff, let alone say “just for us”,

Better to share the benefits and this will rebound in our favour,

Keeping us safe in the future, so from this we must not waiver.

We’re fortunate to live in Britain, with the wonderful NHS,

Who’ve saved so many lives and caused the death rate to be less.

To read about their work is to increase our admiration,

For their sacrifice and service with plenty of adaptation.

Our government needs to step up now; (forget the one per cent)

And give the profession a real pay rise, and one they won’t resent.

Covid hasn’t disappeared; there are many more lives to save,

But recognition for our nurses is what the population craves.

Lorna Minton

