POETRY CORNER: Raindrops

Today is an Umbrella Day.

It’s been raining hard and fast.

I should be watching tennis

So I hope this rain won’t last

The forecast hasn’t cheered me.

There’s flooding on the way.

I thought the forecast favourable

But that was yesterday.

I know some rain is needed

But do we need much more?

Why in the tennis season

Does it so often seem to pour?

When Queens and much loved Wimbledon

Come only once a year

Am I asking too much,

Please, do send good weather here.

Jim Horsnell

