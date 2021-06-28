Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Raindrops

by Phil Creighton0
Raindrops
Picture: Pexels from Pixabay

Today is an Umbrella Day.
It’s been raining hard and fast.
I should be watching tennis
So I hope this rain won’t last

The forecast hasn’t cheered me.
There’s flooding on the way.
I thought the forecast favourable
But that was yesterday.

I know some rain is needed
But do we need much more?
Why in the tennis season
Does it so often seem to pour?

When Queens and much loved Wimbledon
Come only once a year
Am I asking too much,
Please, do send good weather here.

Jim Horsnell

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

