POETRY CORNER: Recycling

New arrangements are underway

For recycling: and you

May expect to get green waterproof bags

Replacing the black boxes we presently use

To separate recycling from other refuse.

These new green bags will keep all paper stuff dry

As any wet paper the dealers won’t buy.

The black boxes no longer in use

Are yours to keep and store away

Until a use for them comes your way.

Collecting Waste Food? There’s no change here.

You’ll receive more bags to last a year.

Glass? Kerbside Collection of this is “No”.

To a Bottlebank this still must go.

Now, if you’ve a query about this or that

Just ring the Council for a friendly chat.

Jim Horsnell.

