Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Recycling

by Guest contributor0
Glass recycling
Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

New arrangements are underway
For recycling: and you
May expect to get green waterproof bags
Replacing the black boxes we presently use
To separate recycling from other refuse.
These new green bags will keep all paper stuff dry
As any wet paper the dealers won’t buy.
The black boxes no longer in use
Are yours to keep and store away
Until a use for them comes your way.
Collecting Waste Food? There’s no change here.
You’ll receive more bags to last a year.
Glass? Kerbside  Collection of this is “No”.
To a Bottlebank this still must go.
 Now, if you’ve a query about this or that
Just ring the Council for a friendly chat.

Jim Horsnell.

We love receiving your poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

Related posts

Reading Women 0-5 Chelsea Women: Kirby haunts former club with four-goal masterclass

Andy Preston

Food and drink market at Holme Grange Craft Village

Phil Creighton

FROM THE MIDDLE: Changes to the penalty kick

Andy Preston
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.