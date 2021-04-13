POETRY CORNER: Recycling

New arrangements are underway
For recycling: and you
May expect to get green waterproof bags
Replacing the black boxes we presently use
To separate recycling from other refuse.
These new green bags will keep all paper stuff dry
As any wet paper the dealers won’t buy.
The black boxes no longer in use
Are yours to keep and store away
Until a use for them comes your way.
Collecting Waste Food? There’s no change here.
You’ll receive more bags to last a year.
Glass? Kerbside Collection of this is “No”.
To a Bottlebank this still must go.
Now, if you’ve a query about this or that
Just ring the Council for a friendly chat.
Jim Horsnell.