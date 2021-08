Our daughter’s diabetic

Keeps strictly to a diet

She’s very good at doing this

Has no sweet things on the quiet.



But Saturday is different;

She has a special treat

When she comes to see us

She enjoys just ONE NICE SWEET.



She savours this; sits quietly,

Then goes cheerful on her way.

It’s just a very little thing

But it really makes her day.

Jim Horsnell

We love receiving readers’ poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today