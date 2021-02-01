POETRY CORNER: Silent Spring by Wendy Rooke

I wrote the first three verses of the haiku last spring before the first lockdown and added to it when I realised that, as if someone had been reading my mind, my musings had been answered.

The light is stronger

The birds are singing again

The wood is greening.

I didn’t notice

That they were absent until

They returned in spring.

What other riches

Are we so unknowingly

the poorer without?

Coronavirus

Has helped answer that question

With its restrictions.

Quiet planeless skies

A strong sense of connection

Roads free of traffic.

