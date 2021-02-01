Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Silent Spring by Wendy Rooke

Birds singing
I wrote the first three verses of the haiku last spring before the first lockdown and added to it when I realised that, as if someone had been reading my mind, my musings had been answered.

The light is stronger
The birds are singing again
The wood is greening.

I didn’t notice
That they were absent until
They returned in spring.

What other riches
Are we so unknowingly
the poorer without?

Coronavirus
Has helped answer that question
With its restrictions.

Quiet planeless skies
A strong sense of connection
Roads free of traffic.

