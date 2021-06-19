POETRY CORNER: Stage Three – Padlocked

Today is June fourteen,

Boris has made a speech.

Covid cases are rising

Stage four is out of reach.

He wanted to free restrictions,

And let the economy recover,

But the virus changed direction

Just like our British weather!

So now stage three stays put,

For a week or four at least,

While many more arms are jabbed

To protect them from this beast.

We pray no more mutations

Throw a spanner in the works,

To ruin our best intentions

And deprive us again of perks.

So here we are still hampered,

With businesses in despair,

We certainly don’t feel pampered,

More inclined to tear our hair!

Stage four is now postponed,

And all of us must lump it,

Covid keeps on spreading,

And we can’t find ways to dump it.

So on we grind with tedium

Whilst trying to remain quite stoic,

We’ll put our best foot forward

And pretend that we’re heroic.

But we mustn’t forget the main fact,

That this disease has passed us by,

Give grateful thanks to the Lord for this,

And heave a collective sigh….

Lorna Minton

