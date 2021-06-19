Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Stage Three – Padlocked

by Guest contributor0
Picture: Boke9a from Pixabay

Today is June fourteen,
Boris has made a speech.
Covid cases are rising
Stage four is out of reach.
He wanted to free restrictions,
And let the economy recover,
But the virus changed direction
Just like our British weather!

So now stage three stays put,
For a week or four at least,
While many more arms are jabbed
To protect them from this beast.
We pray no more mutations
Throw a spanner in the works,
To ruin our best intentions
And deprive us again of perks.

So here we are still hampered,
With businesses in despair,
We certainly don’t feel pampered,
More inclined to tear our hair!
Stage four is now postponed,
And all  of us must lump it,
Covid keeps on spreading,
And we can’t find ways to dump it.

So on we grind with tedium
Whilst trying to remain quite stoic,
We’ll put our best foot forward
And pretend that we’re heroic.
But we mustn’t forget the main fact,
That this disease has passed us by,
Give grateful thanks to the Lord for this,
And heave a collective sigh….

Lorna Minton

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

