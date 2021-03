I think that COVID’s got me down.

I’ve felt no need to comb my hair.

I haven’t worried what to wear

or taken off my dressing-gown,

for days. I haven’t been to town.

Instead of chasing here and there,

I’ve idled in an easy-chair

or underneath my eiderdown.

For weeks I’ve needed no alarm

or needed to get out of bed

for anything except a cup

of tea. On balance, causing harm

is overstating it, instead

it simply hasn’t woke me up.

Ronald Doon

