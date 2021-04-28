Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Through our lounge window

Window
Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

Our lounge window is both wide and tall
It takes up most of one lounge wall.
Through it we see the world go by
And much of interest we espy.

The changing seasons are seen in the trees.
From Winter bareness there shoots Spring leaves.
The Summer shows them full of green.
Autumn tints follow with their colourful sheen.

The birds are busy all the time.
Their singing daily fills the air
Our birdseed holder attracts them here.
Chirping, squabbling, nesting, their young
Hopping about in the Summer sun.

Then the people who go to and fro.
All so different but with somewhere to go.
That couple there for a walk in the park.
The youngsters behind all set for a lark.
Shoppers with trolleys heading for shops
The people passing never stops.
‘Til the evening comes and falls the dusk
And a stealthy fox slinks quietly passed
Looking for food to break his fast.

We are so happy with all we see there
When through our lounge window we have time to stare.

Jim Horsnell

We love receiving reader’s poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

