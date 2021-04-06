POETRY CORNER: Walkies

I’ve never been to Cruffs Dog Show

And have no wish to ever go.

I have a show of dogs each day

Passing by, all on their way

To Cantley Park for their daily run

The doggies daily bit of fun.

They hurry by eager to be

Let off their leads to run wild and free.

Then happy homeward they pass once more.

Their food awaits by the kitchen door.

Walkies time comes regularly round

The dogs again to Cantley bound.

These dogs at Cruffs will ne’re be seen

But many owners would have lonely been

Without the dog they can befriend.

To them each dog is a godsend.

Jim Horsnell

