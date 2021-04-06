Wokingham.Today

POETRY CORNER: Walkies

by Phil Creighton0
Walkies
Picture: Rebecca Schönbrodt-Rühl from Pixabay

I’ve never been to Cruffs Dog Show
And have no wish to ever go.
I have a show of dogs each day
Passing by, all on their way
To Cantley Park for their daily run
The doggies daily bit of fun.
They hurry by eager to be
Let off their leads to run wild and free.
Then happy homeward they pass once more.
Their food awaits by the kitchen door.
Walkies time comes regularly round
The dogs again to Cantley bound.
These dogs at Cruffs will ne’re be seen
But many owners would have lonely been
Without the dog they can befriend.
To them each dog is a godsend.

Jim Horsnell

We love receiving your poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

