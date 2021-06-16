POETRY CORNER: What on earth is heaven like?

My friend and I went walking through spring woods,

where early bluebells caught the blue of sky

through light green leaves.

We found our favourite place –

an old log seat, our backs against the trunks

of beech and alder.

We talked of this, and that,

shared news of friends and family, when suddenly

she said: ‘What’s heaven really like?’

Old memories of Sunday School came flooding in:

‘All singing hymns,’ I said, ‘and playing harps

while sitting on a cloud.’

‘Sitting on a cloud?’ she said,

‘I shan’t like that, too damp around the bot!’ We laughed

and laughed, and then she said: ‘I’ll tell you –

when I get there!’ And we went back to my place

for tea and cake.

But as spring melted into summer,

my friend grew pale and ill, until at summer’s end

she died.

And so I walked alone

through autumn woods, the leaves

in shades of gold

and brown and drifting on the wind.

I sat

in our old place, leaning against a beech.

And in my head I heard her laughter.

‘It’s fun out here,’ she said.

‘No hymns, no harps and not a cloud in sight.

But there’s music, and meetings with old friends

and loved ones, sharing memories and stories.

There’s joy, and hope, and oh! Such beauty!

And overall – a sense of wonder.

What’s heaven like? Like all

the best bits of earth you’ve ever known.

I’ll show you, when you get here.’

Rosi MorganBarry

