POETRY CORNER: When Illness Strikes

Dear friends of ours have cancer.

We pray for them each day.

They have fighting spirit;

Their faith a strong mainstay.

When illness strikes our loved ones

We share their suffering too

Each day we cheer each other

As we seek what’s best to do.

The doctors and the nurses

Do everything they can

Deciding on the treatment

As they read the latest scan.

Our God, knowing all about us

But loving us just the same

It’s because He loves each one so much

That to share our lives He came.

We have His loving presence.

We know He’s with us here;

With us in our joy and pain

And all that we might fear.

So, Father, into your hands we give ourselves in faith

Together with our loved ones and all who help us too

Trusting you whate’er befalls

That you will see us through.

Jim Horsnell

