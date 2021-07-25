POETRY CORNER: When Illness Strikes

Wokingham.Today

When Illness Strikes

by Guest contributor
praying
Picture: Pixabay

Dear friends of ours have cancer.
We pray for them each day.
They have fighting spirit;
Their faith a strong mainstay.

When illness strikes our loved ones
We share their suffering too
Each day we cheer each other
As we seek what’s best to do.

The doctors and the nurses
Do everything they can
Deciding on the treatment
As they read the latest scan.

Our God, knowing all about us
But loving us just the same
It’s because He loves each one so much
That to share our lives He came.

We have His loving presence.
We know He’s with us here;
With us in our joy and pain
And all that we might fear.

So, Father, into your hands we give ourselves in faith
Together with our loved ones and all who help us too
Trusting you whate’er befalls
That you will see us through.

Jim Horsnell

We love receiving readers’ poetry. Email your submissions to letters@wokingham.today

