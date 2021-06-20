POETRY CORNER: Zooming

I’m going to a meeting at Two this afternoon

But I’m not going out, you know, I’m staying in my room,

Everyone attending will be doing just like me

And we’ll enjoy each other’s company until it’s time for tea.

I don’t know how this Zoom thing works

I just do what I’m told.

I register my name on line and then receive a code

And, when the given time comes round,

I go into Zoom mode.

My iPad screen the tells me, “Wait. The host will let you in”.

Then faces on my screen appear

And I give them all a grin!!

If you’ve not been “a’Zooming” yet, well, I think it’s time you should

For meeting up with folk this way does one a world of good.

Jim Horsnell

