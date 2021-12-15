Police appeal for CCTV of Wokingham Clarks crash

POLICE are appealing for CCTV footage following the Wokingham shoe shop crash last week.

On Friday morning, shortly after midnight, a silver Mercedes E250 smashed into the Clarks store on Market Place.

The driver then reversed out of the shop and drove away towards of Bracknell.

Broken glass covered the pavement with the shop front, door and brickwork heavily damaged.

Shortly afterwards, officers in an unmarked police car discovered a heavily-damaged silver Mercedes stationary on the side of London Road.

They arrested a 25-year-old man, from Slough on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink-driving, driving without insurance and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. He has since been released under investigation.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to the dangerous driving incident.

Investigating officer PC Peter Screen, based at Loddon Valley police station appealed to anyone who saw the crash or has CCTV that captured it.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210556941,” he said.

Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.