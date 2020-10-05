Police appeal for help to find man who went missing, last seen in Wokingham town centre

A WOKINGHAM man has gone missing and police are appealing for help to try and trace him.

Carl Whitman was last seen in Shute End, in Wokingham’s town centre, between 2pm and 3pm yesterday – Sunday, October 5.

The 40-year-old is described as approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, an oversized grey jumper and rosary beads.

He is known to frequent Coventry, Leamington Spa, Brighton and London.

In a statement, investigating officer, Sergeant Chris Pike, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are appealing for help in locating Carl and are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you know where Carl is or think you have seen him please get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference 43200312087.”