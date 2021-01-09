Wokingham.Today

++UPDATED++ FOUND: Police appeal for help to find missing man

+++ UPDATED +++ He has been found safe and well

POLICE are appealing for help to find a man who has gone missing from Norreys in Wokingham.

Daniel Thomas, aged 24, was last seen in Farbrother, this afternoon (Saturday, January 9).

He is white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with dark brown hair and a nose piecing.

Thames Valley Police said that Daniel was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black jacket over a black top and grey Nike trainers.

Sergeant Dave Keenan, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Daniel and are appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

“If anyone one thinks they have seen Daniel or if they believe they have information that will help us to find him please get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting reference 1251 of 9 January.”

