Police appeal for help tracing Surrey man in connection with 12 Twyford burglaries this year

POLICE are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with Twyford burglaries.

Christopher Lamb, aged 28, of Rosslyn Close in Surrey, is wanted in connection with 14 separate offences of burglary. Twelve of them occurred in Twyford and another two were in Surrey between Thursday, April 23 and Thursday, July 16.

Lamb is described as white, around 5ft 9in tall and of a medium build. He has fair coloured hair in a cropped style. And he has a beard and moustache with sideburns, and blue eyes.

Lamb is known to frequent Twyford, Slough and Sunbury-on-Thames.

Investigating officer, PC Naomi Padgett, of Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing for the public’s help in tracing Lamb, who is wanted in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred within Twyford in Berkshire, and two in Claygate and Weybridge in Surrey.

“If anyone recognises him, or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, or making a report online. Please quote reference 43200217762 when making any reports.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”