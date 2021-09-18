Wokingham.Today

Police appeal for information after man exposes himself to teenager in Reading

by Staff Writer0
reading crime thames valley police
A Thames Valley Police car

POLICE are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl in Reading earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 13, on Elmhurst Road at approximately 9:15am.

The victim was heading towards Alexandra Road when the offender exposed himself, before he then walked towards Christchurch Road.

He has been described as a white man, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with broad shoulders and blue or green eyes.

He was wearing a dark khaki green anorak with the hood up, blue tracksuit bottoms with a white line down the side and black trainers.

Investigating officer PC Mark Stubbs said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Elmhurst Road on Monday morning, or anyone with footage, whether that be from CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera to contact the force.

“The easiest way to contact the force is via our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 43210411757.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

GCSES 2020: Forest School staff ‘delighted’ with grades this morning

Jess Warren

HONEST MOTHERHOOD: Making the world go round

Angela Garwood

Woman told to ‘shh’ after man exposes himself to her on Twyford train

Gemma Davidson
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.