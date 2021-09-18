Police appeal for information after man exposes himself to teenager in Reading

POLICE are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl in Reading earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 13, on Elmhurst Road at approximately 9:15am.

The victim was heading towards Alexandra Road when the offender exposed himself, before he then walked towards Christchurch Road.

He has been described as a white man, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with broad shoulders and blue or green eyes.

He was wearing a dark khaki green anorak with the hood up, blue tracksuit bottoms with a white line down the side and black trainers.

Investigating officer PC Mark Stubbs said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Elmhurst Road on Monday morning, or anyone with footage, whether that be from CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera to contact the force.

“The easiest way to contact the force is via our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 43210411757.”