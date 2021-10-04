Police appeal for Reading assault victim to come forward

Police are appealing for the victim of an assault in Reading to come forward.

At around 10.55pm on Friday, October 1, officers witnessed an assault in Broad Street.

An 18-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of common assault, and has since been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Matthew Fairman, based at Reading police station, said: “While officers were dealing with the arrest, the victim of this assault left the scene.

“Therefore we are appealing for them to come forward so that we can speak to them about what happened.”

He is also appealing for any witnesses to come forward and contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210443340.

Residents can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.