Police appeal for witnesses after Charvil crash leaves 14-year-old in hospital

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses of a crash in Charvil, which has left a 14-year-old boy in hospital with a broken jaw.

At around 3.15pm on Monday, April 26, a Volkswagen Crafter collided with the pedestrian at the entrance to Newlands Farm.

The boy sustained a broken jaw, and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Investigating officer PC Ben Taylor, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“If you were travelling along this road at the time of the incident and have a dash-cam, I would ask you check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, or making an online report quoting reference 43210176962.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.