Police appeal for witnesses after teenage girl assaulted in Reading town centre

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Reading town centre.

At around 2.50am on Thursday, August 19, a 16-year-old girl was approached from behind by a man who took her phone out of her back pocket, before throwing it to the floor and running off with it.

The teenager followed the man down St Mary’s Butts, Hoiser Street and Castle Hill where the man pushed her and attempted to kick her.

The victim said a group of Asian men approached her and one of them offered help.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, stalking and criminal damage. He has been released on bail.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Fairman, based at Reading police station is appealing for anyone in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

He is particularly looking to speak to the group of men who approached the teen offering help.

PC Fairman said people can contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210371506.

Anonymous calls can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.