Police appeal for witnesses after two men die in A33 crash near Swallowfield

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a crash between a car and lorry on the A33 near Swallowfield, during which two people died.

At around 5.25pm on Sunday, an orange Renault Megane and a white lorry collided on the southbound carriageway.

Two men aged 26 and 31 in the Renault Megane were declared dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Thames Valley Police said.

There have not been any arrests, and the lorry driver was uninjured.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Serious Collisions Investigating Unit is appealing for any drivers to get in touch if they saw the incident.

He said: “This was a tragic incident which resulted in the death of two men in the Renault Megane.

“I am particularly appealing to any dash-cam users. Please review your footage and contact us if there is anything significant on it.

“I’d also appeal to anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision. Both were travelling southbound, from the direction of Reading, and heading out of the county and towards Basingstoke.”

Residents can contact 101 and quote 43210152016 if they have information to share.