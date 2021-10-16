Police appeal for witnesses after woman kidnapped in Whitley

A WOMAN was kidnapped in Whitley and now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened between 4.15pm and 4.35pm on Sunday, October 10.

Thames Valley Police said that the victim was dragged from one car to another outside a branch of the Co-op on Whitley Wood Road.

The woman, in her 40s, was then driven away. However, she managed to escape uninjured, leaving the car by the Sainsbury’s Local store on Shinfield Road.

A man, aged 37, from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and released on bail until Sunday, November 7.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Benjamin Rimmer, who is based at Reading police station, said: “I realise this will be a distressing incident for people in the local area.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“To help with the investigation we would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around this time.”

He added: “We would also like to speak to anyone who either witnessed or has dash-cam footage in which a car was driving dangerously or had the passenger door open.

“If you have any information which you think could help with this investigation, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210456937.

“You can also make a report 100% anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”