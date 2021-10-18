Police appeal for witnesses to two Winnersh burglaries last week

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to multiple burglaries in Winnersh.

At around 8.53pm on Tuesday, October 12, a woman in her 20s returned home to find her house in Delane Drive had been broken into.

The offender was described as a male of average build. Police said he broke into the house through the kitchen window and left the property at the back of the garden towards Churchill Drive.

However nothing was taken from the house.

Two days later, a man in his 90s, returned home around 8pm to find his house in Sturges Road had been burgled.

The intruder had gained entry to the house through a rear window before stealing £600 in cash.

On leaving the house, the offender bolted the door from the inside.

Investigating Officer, PC Kelly Ware, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “The details of these incidents, and others in the local area, have similar ways of gaining entry to the property.

“We understand these incidents may be concerning to the community, so we recommend to ensure that you close and lock all of your windows and doors before you leave the house.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, or has any information about what happened, to please come forward.”

Residents can make a report by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43210464373.

Anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers.