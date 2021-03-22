Police are tracing a man wanted in connection with assault of a police officer

POLICE are appealing for the public’s help tracing a man wanted in connection with an assault of a police officer.

Fahrid Ahad, 33, is being sought after an incident in Christchurch Road, Reading, on Sunday, January 3, this year when an officer was injured during a stop-check.

Police said the officer was pushed to the floor with force, causing numerous injuries to her knees and hands and her glasses were broken.

Ahad is described as an Asian man, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with black hair.

Police said he has a local accent and is believed to be in the Whitley area of Reading.

Investigating officer PC Holland, based at Reading police station, said: “We are appealing to the public to help us to locate Ahad.

“A police officer was injured as a result of the incident and the offender made off from officers.

“If anybody knows of Ahad’s whereabouts, please call 101 with the information, quoting reference number 43210002925.

“Similarly, if anyone sees Ahad, do not approach him, but call 999 immediately.”

Residents can also make an anonymous report via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.