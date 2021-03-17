Police arrest Earley man on suspicion of indecent exposure in Laurel Park

POLICE are appealing for witnesses over an indecent exposure incident in Lower Earley.

At around 12.40pm on Sunday, a family was walking through Laurel Park when they started being followed by a man.

He took off his trousers and exposed himself before making threats to kill and indicated he had a knife.

Police were called and officers attended the scene.

A man, 23, from Earley, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and threats to kill. He has since been bailed.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the incident to contact them.

Investigating officer PC Ross Hutcheson, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “While we have made an arrest in relation to this case we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the park at the time and saw or heard the incident taking place.

“Similarly if you saw a man acting suspiciously or have any other information that may help our enquiries we would like to speak to you.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe when out in public and we are doing all we can to make sure no-one else is subject to the same kind of behaviour.”

Residents with information can call 101 with reference 43210106507. Or anonymous calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.