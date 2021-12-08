Wokingham.Today

Police Cadets carry out a missing person exercise in Finchampstead

by Natalie Burton
Police cadets at a briefing, watched by a member of Berkshire Lowland and Search and Rescue. Picture: Paul Bentley.

Bracknell and Wokingham Police Cadets held a special search and rescue exercise last month.

The activity took place in woodland behind Finchampstead Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 23.

And it was supported by volunteers from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue.

The aim was to reflect how a real search and rescue would develop.

The scenario involved a missing person having dementia. Cadets attended a briefing in the church, before heading out with BLSAR to find their missing person. As part of the exercise, cadets learned about mapping techniques for conducting searches and how to question people for helpful information. All roles were played by the group’s volunteer leaders.

Sergeant Paul Bentley, who is a serving Thames Valley Police officer, leads the group. He said that this was the first time the group had carried out a simulation with BSLAR.

“The cadets really enjoyed the realism of the role play,” he said.

“They were surprised at the intricacies of a search and rescue operation.”

It is hoped that more sessions will happen in the future about how to search and the psychology of a missing person.

Bracknell and Wokingham Police Cadets is open to 13 to 18 year olds.

For more imformation, visit: vpc.police.uk

