Police called out to Winnersh after crash on new relief road junction this morning

Police arrived at the new junction this morning

POLICE have been called out to Winnersh this morning after a crash at the newly-opened relief road.

At approximately 8.30am this morning, cars collided on the junction, which has recently been changed to stop right turns.

Wokingham.Today understands the crash is linked to the change in signalling, which prohibits drivers from turning right onto Hatch Farm Way from King Street Lane.

It also stops drivers turning right from the newly-opened Longdon Road on to King Street Lane.

A Ford turns right into Hatch Farm Way, despite new no right turn signs

In the few days since the relief road has been open, nearby residents have raised their concerns about the safety of the junction on social media.

Concerns include the safety for walkers crossing the road. 

Wokingham Borough Council and Thames Valley Police have been contacted for comment. 

