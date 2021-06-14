Police campaign to tackle drug dealing sees 81 arrested

A CAMPAIGN aimed at tackling drug dealing was hugely successful according to Thames Valley Police, with 81 arrests made and more than £42,000 was seized.

The force teamed up with local authorities, homelessness charities and schools for the week-long campaign, aimed at clamping down on county lines drug dealing.

Searches were made at 129 addresses, 17 warrants were carried out and 85 phones linked to criminal activity were confiscated.

Thames Valley Police officers also took 626 wraps of illegal drugs off the streets.

Detective Inspector Lee Newman, County Lines regional coordinator for the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “We’ve provided support to forces with a range of specialist skills and coordinated activity to ensure we work together to identify and disrupt serious offenders causing the most harm in our communities.

“We’re committed to further developing our understanding of the methods used by organised criminals responsible for County Lines criminality to ensure we can continue to target them, while working closely with our partners to support victims.”

This type of drug dealing exploits children and vulnerable adults who may have been forced into this activity through intimidation.

READ MORE: Drugs seized in raid in Winnersh

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard List, said it was a “hugely successful week” for Thames Valley Police.

“I see the fact that we have safeguarded a number of adults and children from being exploited through violence, fear and intimidation by drug dealers this week as a real success,” he said.

“We will continue to act every single day to stop those who seek to damage our communities through this extremely harmful criminal activity.”

And the work continued away from drug busting: officers carried out 103 school visits to give young people and teachers information on how to spot the signs of someone being groomed by a crime group.

DCS List added that it is “important” for members of the public to be familiar with the signs that someone might be a victim of this criminal activity.

He said: “If you think someone shows signs of mistreatment, or a child seems to be travelling long distances or is unfamiliar with the area they are in, then you can report your suspicions to Thames Valley Police on 101 or via our website.

“Engagement with the public is vital as well and we will continue to work together with our communities and partners so that we can protect vulnerable people, bring offenders to justice and make the Thames Valley a safer place.”