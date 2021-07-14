Police commissioner sets out his vision

THE NEW Police and Crime Commissioner has announced his four-year vision for the Thames Valley.

Matthew Barber said he will hold the Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police to account, as he focuses on fighting serious organised crime.

Mr Barber’s priorities also include local policing, tackling cybercrime and fraud, improving the

criminal justice system, and combating illegal encampments.

“I have not met a single police officer who does not understand the need for the police to be scrutinised and held to high standards,” he said.

“In return, they expect strong leadership, both from their senior officers and the PCC, as well as a clear

vision.

“Officers put themselves in harm’s way every day, in order to keep the public safe and uphold the law.

“They deserve the respect of politicians and the public for their work.”

Mr Barber said his priorities have victims at heart.

“Bringing criminals to justice is vital, but preventing people from becoming victims of crime in the first place is even more important, both through proactive crime prevention and through reducing reoffending,” the PCC said.

“I am excited about delivering this plan, working with stakeholders from across our region, and look forward to getting out and meeting members of the public to discuss my priorities for the next four years.”

Mr Barber was elected in May and follows on from his predecessor, Anthony Stansfield.

For more information, visit: www.thamesvalley-pcc.gov.uk