POLICE are searching for the owner of two medals found on the Reading Road yesterday.

They believe they were stolen.

One medal is a punctual attendance King Edward VII medal from London County Council in 1907.

And the other is a George VI victory celebration medal from 1946, given by Croydon County Council.

The medals were found along the Reading Road. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Any residents that recognise the medals are encouraged to call 101 with reference 43210111133