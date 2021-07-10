Wokingham.Today

Police have released CCTV of three men following a fight outside the Oracle Riverside

Police think this man may have more information about the incident. Picture: Thames Valley Police

CCTV has been released of three men police would like to speak to in connection with a public order incident.

At around 7pm on Thursday 3 June, officers were called to a fight outside the Oracle Riverside.

Two men aged 25 and 22, both from Reading, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released on police bail.

Investigating officer, PC Greg Laidler, based at Reading police station, said the men in the CCTV may have information about what happened.

Police think these men may have more information about the incident. Picture: Thames Valley Police

“If one of them is you, or you know who they are, please come forward,” he said.

“I’d also like to appeal to anyone who may have seen what happened that evening to also get in touch.”

Residents with information about the incident can contact police on 101 quoting reference 43210241754.

Anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

