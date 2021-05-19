Police hit drivers with fines and points on licence for illegal right turns on Winnersh Relief Road junction

DRIVERS making illegal right turns at the new WInnersh Relief Road junction have been hit with police fines.
Wokingham North Neighbourhood Policing Team said it is “taking action” following concerns over the new changes to the traffic lights last week.
“Those caught have been issued with a fixed penalty notice, and may face both a fine and points on their licence,” a spokesperson warned.
The should not been a right-turn in the beginning, or it should have been properly planned. The traffic is now forced to the winding road, Mill Lane.