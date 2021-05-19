Wokingham.Today

Police hit drivers with fines and points on licence for illegal right turns on Winnersh Relief Road junction

by Jess Warren1
Police have been issuing fines to drivers making illegal right turns from King Street Lane. Picture: Jess Warren

DRIVERS making illegal right turns at the new WInnersh Relief Road junction have been hit with police fines.

Wokingham North Neighbourhood Policing Team said it is “taking action” following concerns over the new changes to the traffic lights last week. 

“Those caught have been issued with a fixed penalty notice, and may face both a fine and points on their licence,” a spokesperson warned. 

READ MORE: Winnersh Relief Road: Cameras to be installed

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Ninety people enjoy a winter walk round Dinton in the sun for Royal Berks Charity

Phil Creighton

NELLIE WILLIAMS: Rest and recuperation

Nellie Williams

Driver taken to hospital after car collides with tree in Earley

Gemma Davidson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Clive

The should not been a right-turn in the beginning, or it should have been properly planned. The traffic is now forced to the winding road, Mill Lane.

0
Reply
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.