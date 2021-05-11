Police investigate stalking and harassment in Woodley

POLICE have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a stalking and harassment investigation in Woodley.

In the early hours of Monday, May 3, and Friday, May 7, between 1am and 3am, an unknown man visited a property in Dunbar Drive, Woodley, ringing the doorbell and looking through windows and doors and into the garden.

Officers say the man pictured “may have vital information that can assist the investigation”.

PCSO Danielle Fry of the Woodley and North Earley Neighbourhood Team urged anyone that recognises the man to get in touch.

She said: “I am releasing these images, as I believe the man in the pictures can assist me with this investigation.

“I am urging anybody who recognises this person, or if you believe this is you, to please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43210188016.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online.”