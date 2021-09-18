Police launch appeal as Reading murder investigation continues

THAMES Valley Police has launched a new appeal in connection with an ongoing murder investigation in Reading.

On Wednesday, September 15, the body of Duane Denny (46) was discovered in Erith, London.

After formally identifying the victim yesterday, the force has put out a call for information.

Mr Denny was reported missing to Thames Valley Police on Tuesday, August 24, and a missing person investigation was launched.

Detective chief inspector Stuart Blaik, the senior investigating officer, said he now wants anybody who saw or contacted Mr Denny from Tuesday, August 10, to get in touch.

“If you saw or spoke to Denny in person or on the phone then we want to hear from you,” he said.

“To help jog memories, we are releasing a picture of Denny, with the permission of his family, who are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this extremely difficult time.”

A 47-year-old man from Reading was arrested on Thursday, September 16, on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

A 48-year-old woman from Reading has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and is released on police bail until Thursday, October 14.

Anybody with information is encouraged to leave details on the Thames Valley Police website, call 101 and quote reference number 2283 (14/9) or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.