Police launch search to find missing toddler

by Phil Creighton
Andrew Junior Leighton
A picture of Andrew Junior Leighton. The two-year-old has gone missing and police are appealing for help to find him

A MISSING toddler is thought to be in the Reading area and police are appealing for help to locate him.

Two-year-old Andrew Junior Leighton was taken by his father from his home address in Chalgrove, Oxfordshire.

The incident took place around 1.25am in the early hours of today, Sunday, July 25.

Thames Valley Police said he was wearing a blue T-shirt with ‘surf legend’ written on the front and a nappy.

It is believed they are travelling in a silver Ford Focus with the registration ending ‘ANF’ and may be heading towards the Reading area.

Inspector Angela Murray, based at Abingdon police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Andrew or knows where he is to please come forward.

“We believe Andrew is with his father and would urge him to make contact with police.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 43210330892.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

